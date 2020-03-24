|
Janet Benjamin Rudolph, age 89, of Erie, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living. She was born in Erie on July 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Herman and Alyce Kaplan Benjamin.
Janet graduated from Strong Vincent High School, class of 1949, and attended Syracuse University. She was an office administrator at the Erie County Assistance Office from 1980-1999.
She was an active member of Temple Anshe Hesed for over 50 years with the Temple Sisterhood and as a kindergarten teacher. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking and the arts. She was a founding member of Stairways of Erie and always served her community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Rudolph.
Survivors include her daughter, Jody Porter (nee Gilberg) and her husband Robert of Oracle, Ariz.; her son, Jay Gilberg and his wife Lucy of San Diego, Calif.; two grandchildren, Porter Gilberg of Long Beach, Calif. and Jason Gilberg of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her sister, Marilyn Halpern of Salem, Mass.
Private burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Rd, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2020