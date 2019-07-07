|
Janet E. Heeter, 76, resident of St. Frances Xavier Apartments, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at home, following an extended illness.
She was born in Erie, Pa., to Boyd and Juanita Spencer.
Janet most recently worked at Walmart for 13 years, retiring in 2018.
She loved gardening and crocheting. More than anything, Janet loved and cherished her family and the time spent with them.
She is survived by two daughters, Chandra Morgan Winston (John) and Michelle Morgan (Lonnie); and four grandchildren, Joseph K. Sinicki, Amanda J. Morgan, Taylor M. Wittmaak, and Daniel R. Winston. She is further survived by a brother, Richard L. Spencer of Santee, Calif.; and longtime companion, James R. Williams. Additionally, Janet is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Donations can be sent to Family Hospice, at 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019