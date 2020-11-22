1/1
Janet E. (Steiner) Smith
Janet E. (Steiner) Smith, age 88, of Millcreek, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Erie, February 9, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Genevieve (Kieklak) Steiner.

Janet worked as a secretary at Click Furniture and G.E. Transportation. Later she was a receptionist for Dr. Jack Mraz. She was an excellent grandmother and loved spending time with her four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald F. Smith, and a sister, Marion Donahue.

She is survived by two sons, Mike Smith, wife Connie, of Erie, and Matt Smith, wife Margaret, of Kingman, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Brandon, Julianna, and Bridgette Smith; a sister, Lee Dudenhoefer and Lee's four daughters.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, services will be private. Entombment will be in the East Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.

Janet's family wishes to thank the nurses and other staff at Westlake Woods for their wonderful care.

Memorials are suggested to Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 345 E. 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
