Janet E. Szymanski Downing, 65, of Erie, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Erie on August 23, 1954, the daughter of the late Stephen and Clara Turowski Szymanski.
She was a graduate of East High School in Erie. She loved animals (especially cats!), watching movies, gardening, crocheting, dancing and spending time with her family. She was a long-time member and volunteer at Holy Trinity Parish.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Szymanski.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, William Downing, of Erie, Pa.; daughter, Sara (Todd) Foss, of Madison, Ohio; son, Derrick Szymanski, of Erie, Pa.; daughter, Nadia (Josh Dovishaw) Szymanski of Mentor, Ohio; granddaughter, Charlotte Dovishaw; brother, Steve (Dorothy) Szymanski, of Erie, Pa.; and sister, Theresa (Louis) Giordano, of Erie, Pa.
The family would like to thank UPMC Home Healthcare Family Hospice team members Melissa, Christina, Toni, Danielle and James for their care and compassion.
Due to the current circumstances, the family is having a private service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Private burial will follow at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends to remember and honor Janet will be held at a later date when we can all gather together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to A.N.N.A., Shelter, 1555 East 10th St. Erie, PA 16511.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020