Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Downing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Szymanski Downing


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet E. Szymanski Downing Obituary
Janet E. Szymanski Downing, 65, of Erie, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Erie on August 23, 1954, the daughter of the late Stephen and Clara Turowski Szymanski.

She was a graduate of East High School in Erie. She loved animals (especially cats!), watching movies, gardening, crocheting, dancing and spending time with her family. She was a long-time member and volunteer at Holy Trinity Parish.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Szymanski.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, William Downing, of Erie, Pa.; daughter, Sara (Todd) Foss, of Madison, Ohio; son, Derrick Szymanski, of Erie, Pa.; daughter, Nadia (Josh Dovishaw) Szymanski of Mentor, Ohio; granddaughter, Charlotte Dovishaw; brother, Steve (Dorothy) Szymanski, of Erie, Pa.; and sister, Theresa (Louis) Giordano, of Erie, Pa.

The family would like to thank UPMC Home Healthcare Family Hospice team members Melissa, Christina, Toni, Danielle and James for their care and compassion.

Due to the current circumstances, the family is having a private service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Private burial will follow at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends to remember and honor Janet will be held at a later date when we can all gather together.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to A.N.N.A., Shelter, 1555 East 10th St. Erie, PA 16511.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -