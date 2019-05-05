|
|
Janet F. Slupski, age 75, of McKean, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Erie on February 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Balkovic.
Janet was a graduate of McDowell High School and worked for many years as an Electronic Assembler for several local companies. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time at the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Slupski, Sr. and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia.
Janet is survived by two sons, Richard and Michael R. Slupski; three daughters, Christina Slupski (Jason Jones), Debbie (Paul) Butcher and Susan Sturdivant; brothers, Stephen (Betty) and Robert (Peggy) Balkovic; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie on Wednesday, May 8th, from 2 until 4 and 6 until the time of prayer service at 8.
Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019