Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Slupski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet F. Slupski


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet F. Slupski Obituary
Janet F. Slupski, age 75, of McKean, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Erie on February 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Balkovic.

Janet was a graduate of McDowell High School and worked for many years as an Electronic Assembler for several local companies. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time at the casino.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Slupski, Sr. and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia.

Janet is survived by two sons, Richard and Michael R. Slupski; three daughters, Christina Slupski (Jason Jones), Debbie (Paul) Butcher and Susan Sturdivant; brothers, Stephen (Betty) and Robert (Peggy) Balkovic; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie on Wednesday, May 8th, from 2 until 4 and 6 until the time of prayer service at 8.

Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.Sign the
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now