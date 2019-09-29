|
Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Aunt
Janet "Jan" I. Taylor, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, lovingly surrounded by her family. Janet was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She was born in Mercer County, on March 26, 1941, the middle child of the late Dencil and Frieda Rinke Hovis.
Janet graduated from Harbor Creek High School, Class of 1959. She married Glen Taylor on June 17, 1960 and they were married just shy of forty years until he passed away in 2000. Nearly 40 years of her life were dedicated to helping and caring for patients in the office of Dr. Robert Allison of Harborcreek. Janet loved spending time with her family, and those close to her knew her door was always open. She loved to read and made daily devotions a part of her morning routine.
Survivors include her three children, Mark Taylor and his wife Lisa of Prince George, Va., Marcie Van Horn and her husband Jeff of Harborcreek, and Tim Taylor and his girlfriend Lori Wakely of Cranesville and seven grandchildren, Jeffrey and Emily, Logan, Ashley and Amanda, and Christopher and Zachary. Janet is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Somerder (Hubert) of Shalimar, Fla. and her brother Bill Hovis (Carolyn) of Cincinnati, Ohio, along with her special nieces and nephew, Lynn, Dennis and Pam and Lauren and Jenna.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. There will be a private burial for immediate family at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
