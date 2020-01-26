|
|
Worked at Edinboro Ames store
Janet "Jan" Long, 83, of Edinboro, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Edinboro Manor. She was born in Erie on July 9, 1936, the daughter of the late Voyt and Mildred Wilson.
She married the late Dr. Stuart E. Long, D.C. on July 14, 1963. Jan worked as a typist at General Electric for eleven years and Sears Dry Cleaners for two years. She was a department supervisor at Ames Department Store in Edinboro from 1988 until her retirement in 2002.
She was a 1954 graduate of Academy High School and attended the Edinboro First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, Craig and Erica Long of Edinboro, and Brad and Kaye Long of Waterford; two step-sons and their wives, David and Leslie Long of Waterford, and Randy and Linda Long of Harborcreek; also five grandchildren, Bethany, Allison, Megan, Brent and Samantha; and four great-grandchildren, Spencer, Levi, Charlie and Tanner.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie St., Edinboro, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Lisa Grant officiating.
Burial of ashes will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie PA 16506.
To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020