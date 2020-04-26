|
|
Janet "Jann" Davenport Schmitt, passed away on Friday, April 24th. She battled cancer bravely for the past year until the Lord called her home to rest.
Jann was born in Erie, Pa., the second daughter of William and Dorothy Davenport, joining big sister Carol on June 28, 1940.
Jann graduated early from Academy High School to marry her sweetheart Eugene "Gene" Schmitt in June 1957 and daughter Karen was born the following year. Her son Eric arrived four years later. In 1973, the family moved to Orlando, Fla. where in the late 70's, Jann and Gene founded Schmitt Builders, a General Contracting Firm that specialized in libraries, schools and fire stations in and around Orlando.
Jann and Gene divorced but continued to work amicably together in the business for a number of years. After leaving Schmitt Builders, Jann obtained her real estate license in 1991 and achieved Rookie of the Year status as well as being named a member of the Million Dollar Club in 1992. Jann worked for several real estate firms until her retirement in 2010.
She loved gardening, history, letter writing, cooking and HGTV. She was a supporter of many philanthropic endeavors, including Stetson University's Internship Impact Fund and Home at Last (building handicapped accessible homes for wounded vets) in Oakland, Fla. She also loved volunteering with her church, St. Mark's Presbyterian in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Jann was an exceptional woman, mother, and friend who had the ability to charm everyone she met along the way because she was truly interested in people, always thinking of others before herself. Jann touched many lives in important ways and her legacy of caring will not be forgotten.
In addition to her daughter Karen (husband Mark) and son Eric, Jann leaves her sister and brother-in- law, Carol and George Schneider of Erie, her brother- in-law Charles Schmitt, six nieces and nephews and their families, her beloved cousins and their families from North and South Carolina and the many friends and loved ones she collected over the years.
A Celebration of her life is planned for later this summer at the Wintergreen Gorge Chapel.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020