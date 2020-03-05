|
|
Janet L. Stone Timon, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fairview Manor.
She was born in Erie, on April 28, 1952, a daughter of the late Robert and Anna Mae Wager Stone.
Janet graduated from Academy High School. She had a love of music, crafting, and family.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Timon, a son, Jeff Timon (Tracey), four grandchildren, Patrick, Breanna and Dominic Timon and Justin Foley, a sister, Barb Brown, and two brothers, Mark Stone (Jaci) and David Stone (Danelle). She is also survived by several stepchildren and step-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to the cemetery service on Saturday morning at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020