Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery

Janet L. Stone Timon


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Stone Timon Obituary
Janet L. Stone Timon, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fairview Manor.

She was born in Erie, on April 28, 1952, a daughter of the late Robert and Anna Mae Wager Stone.

Janet graduated from Academy High School. She had a love of music, crafting, and family.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Timon, a son, Jeff Timon (Tracey), four grandchildren, Patrick, Breanna and Dominic Timon and Justin Foley, a sister, Barb Brown, and two brothers, Mark Stone (Jaci) and David Stone (Danelle). She is also survived by several stepchildren and step-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to the cemetery service on Saturday morning at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now