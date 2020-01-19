|
|
Janet L. Vorse, age 78, of Millcreek, and formerly of Albion and Girard, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on August 11, 1941, a daughter of the late Edgar and Elsie Richardson.
Janet enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crafts. She was an avid bowler, and she and her husband owned Suburban Bowling Lanes in Girard for ten years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Albion and attended Lakewood United Methodist Church in Erie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Vorse in 2013; and her brothers, Dale and Leo Richardson; her sisters, Gail Levitre and Maxine Rounds; and son-in-law, Stephen Dickinson.
Janet is survived by three daughters, Kathy Dickinson of Erie, Sharon Yu and her husband Chris of Conneautville and Shanghai, China, and Betsy Koncerak and her husband Bill of John Day, Ore.; five grandchildren, Emma, Kevin and Tiffany Dickinson, and Sarah and Rebecca Yu; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, in Girard, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Robert Lewis officiating.
Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020