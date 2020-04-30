|
Janet Lyda Hammond passed away of natural causes, on April 26, 2020, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on June 10, 1927, in Erie, Pennsylvania, Janet was the loving daughter of Adelbert James Schaffner and Marion Agnes Schaffner.
She was married for 50 years to Alvin Eugene Hammond, in May of 1948, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Janet was a lifetime resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, where she and her husband built and ran Hammond's Market on State Street. She was a graduate of Academy High School.
Her loving and outgoing personality was always a comfort to her children, family and numerous friends in her life. Her memory continues to comfort them today.
Surviving are her two children, A.E. "Skip" Hammond, of Erie and Linda Hammond Wagner, of Williamstown, Massachusetts and Linda's husband, William G. Wagner. She also leaves behind her pride and joy, two grandchildren, Katharine A. Wagner, of Washington, D.C. and Tyler Christian Hammond, of Milford, New Hampshire, and Tyler's spouse, Stacey Privia-Hammond.
Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. A private memorial will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
