Janet M. Crain was born in Erie, Pa. on September 2, 1943 to her parents, the late Howard and Helen Overmoyer.
She was living at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Fairview at the time of her death on Friday, November 27, 2020. She celebrated her 77th birthday on September 2, 2020. Her family is thankful that she is no longer suffering her many illnesses.
Janet was a stay-at-home mother until both of her daughters were out of high school, when she took many part-time jobs to fill her time. Her family was extremely proud when she graduated from Penn State Behrend with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Janet was a member of Belle Valley Presbyterian Church where she attended until she went into Pleasant Ridge. She was a member of her daughters' PTA, Brownies and Girl Scouts as her daughters went through the ranks. During her life, Janet was an avid crafter using sewing and other skills to create beautiful things.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Herbert W. Crain; her youngest daughter, Lisa M. Crain; brothers, Earl, Robert, and Richard Overmoyer; and her sisters, Mary Jane Howard and Rose Bemiss.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcy A. Crain; grandson, Anthony Vangeli; brothers, William Overmoyer (Irene) and Dennis Overmoyer (Melanie); sister-in-law, Patricia Overmoyer; and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her daughter from another mother, Susan Schauble, and her son, Gregory Schauble.
Burial will be private at the discretion of the family at a date to be decided later. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
