Janet M. Mioduszewski, 60 years young, lifelong Erie resident, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Janet was surrounded by her loving husband and family.
She was born June 17th, 1959, the youngest daughter of the late Peter S. and Elsie Irene Laskey Husted.
Her claim to fame was sharing Barry Manilow's birthday. Janet graduated from McDowell High School, a proud Trojan, class of '78! She also attended Mercyhurst University.
Janet's career was one of many different places. Her favorite memories came from being a bartender for many years at The American Legion Post 494 in Girard. She also worked as a nurse for more than 30 years at UPMC Hamot, the VA Medical Center, Great Lakes Hospice and too many other facilities to count.
Above all else, Janet loved her family, children and animals. Playing with the neighborhood kids all summer long, and enjoying hikes with her husband. She lived every day to its fullest.
Janet was a trivia player at the Elks Club and a proud member of the American Legion, carrying on Pete's legacy. She was Past President of La Societe de Femmes of the 40/8. She played gin rummy daily on her iPad and everyone's Facebook Messenger will be a bit duller without her. Pittsburgh better win the Stanley Cup!
She leaves behind to cherish her in memory her devoted husband of 31 years, Mike; her beloved daughter, Serena Schodt (Jim Garrity); the son she was so proud of, Peter Mioduszewski (Angela Moore); her grandson, Marcello; and Cindy Husted her older sister, as she always pointed out; she also has a sister-in-law and nephew who survive. Additionally, she is survived by her dear friends, Carol (Mark Thompson), Jean and Henry Makrocki and Diane and Arianna Skibinski. Many family, cousins, and friends have also been fortunate enough to know her smile and humor. She leaves a lot planned and unfinished.
See you on the other side, Mom.
Friends may call on the family at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St., Erie, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Jason Feigh presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Burton Funeral Home in care of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020