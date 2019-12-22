Home

Janet Mantsch Obituary
Janet Marie "Jan" (Gruber) Mantsch, age 66, ended her heroic battle with cancer on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Jan was born on October 11, 1953, in Erie, the only child of the late John and Margaret Gruber.

She graduated from Strong Vincent High School and retired from Pharm SV after more than 25 years as a pharmacy technician, serving thousands of employees and discharge patients of St. Vincent Hospital.

Jan was a veracious reader, avid seasonal decorator and Steeler fan, and talented knitter. She owned and operated a cookie bakery and catering business for several years and loved cooking for family and friends.

She is survived by her partner of more than 15 years David Knepper; sons Christopher (Michele) Swantek, Riverview, Fla. and Nicholas (Lisa) Swantek, Erie; and grandchildren Kayla, Alexis, Aidan, Reese and Cruz Swantek.

Memorials may be directed to VNA Hospice of Erie, the Erie Humane Society or the Erie Zoo.

Arrangements will be handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019
