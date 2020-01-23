Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Luchin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet McGuire Ericson Luchin


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet McGuire Ericson Luchin Obituary
Janet McGuire Ericson Luchin, age 98, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Renovo, Pa., on June 28, 1921, a daughter of the late James F. and Esther Sheehan McGuire.

Janet moved to Erie as a young girl with her family of three brothers and three sisters. She attended Academy High School. Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved reading and animals. Janet was an avid lover of antiques and genealogy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Philip J. Ericson; her second husband, John A. Luchin; her brothers, James, John, and Francis McGuire; her sisters, Kathryn McGuire Zierenberg, and Esther McGuire Callahan; an infant great-grandson, Christopher Kelly; and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Ericson Kaliszewski-Norman (Ron) of Erie; her son, John A. Luchin, Jr. (Karen) of Miamisburg, Ohio; her sister, Helen G. Decker; her grandchildren, Joseph J. Kelly (Susie), Thomas J. Kelly (Diane), Victoria K. Snyder, James D. Kaliszewski (Maria), John M. Kaliszewski (Stephanie), and John A. Luchin III (Stacy); 12 great-grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service there at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private, in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Because You Care, Inc. – 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426, or to Hospice of the Miami Valley – 46 N. Detroit St., Ste. B, Xenia, OH 45385.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -