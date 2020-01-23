|
|
Janet McGuire Ericson Luchin, age 98, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born in Renovo, Pa., on June 28, 1921, a daughter of the late James F. and Esther Sheehan McGuire.
Janet moved to Erie as a young girl with her family of three brothers and three sisters. She attended Academy High School. Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved reading and animals. Janet was an avid lover of antiques and genealogy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Philip J. Ericson; her second husband, John A. Luchin; her brothers, James, John, and Francis McGuire; her sisters, Kathryn McGuire Zierenberg, and Esther McGuire Callahan; an infant great-grandson, Christopher Kelly; and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Ericson Kaliszewski-Norman (Ron) of Erie; her son, John A. Luchin, Jr. (Karen) of Miamisburg, Ohio; her sister, Helen G. Decker; her grandchildren, Joseph J. Kelly (Susie), Thomas J. Kelly (Diane), Victoria K. Snyder, James D. Kaliszewski (Maria), John M. Kaliszewski (Stephanie), and John A. Luchin III (Stacy); 12 great-grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service there at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private, in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Because You Care, Inc. – 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426, or to Hospice of the Miami Valley – 46 N. Detroit St., Ste. B, Xenia, OH 45385.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020