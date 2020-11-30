1/1
Janet R. Beanland
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet R. Beanland, 80, of Cambridge Springs, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Meadville Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.

Janet was born on March 27, 1940, in Meadville, the daughter of the late James and Reba (Devore) Beanland.

She was a 1958 graduate of Cambridge Springs Joint High School and attended Orra Jean Beauty Academy. She was employed with numerous beauty salons in Erie and Meadville and eventually opened her own shop on Main Street in Cambridge Springs. She was later employed by Spectrum Control in Saegertown, Ogden Industries in Edinboro, and finally, had worked at the READ Program in Meadville. At the age of 18, Janet joined the Order of the Eastern Star, Cambridge Springs and currently attended Eastern Star, chapter 44, Meadville where she had held offices both locally and state-wide. As an active participant in the Cambridge Springs Historical Society, Janet often hosted history night by presenting a wealth of historical information pertaining to the Cambridge Springs area.

Janet, always willing to offer a helping hand, was a social and caring person who had many friends. Her passions included church, music and having lunch with friends. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Cambridge Springs, where she had taught children in Sunday school and was the choir director for many years. She had played flute in the Cambridge Springs Community Orchestra and sang with the Justified by Faith choir under the leadership of Nancy Jo Ralph.

Survivors include her sister, Patricia Beanland Porter of Saegertown; nephew, Travis Porter (Staci) of Cambridge Springs; nephew, Justin Porter, of Cambridge Springs; great-nephews, Wesley and Mason Porter, of Cambridge Springs; great-niece, Paige Porter, of Cambridge Springs; dear friend, Nancy Brown and her family of Cambridge Springs; and several cousins.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Van Matre Funeral Home, Cambridge Springs with interment in Cambridge Cemetery to follow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Memorials may be made to Cambridge Springs Historical Society. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Matre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved