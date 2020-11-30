Janet R. Beanland, 80, of Cambridge Springs, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Meadville Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.
Janet was born on March 27, 1940, in Meadville, the daughter of the late James and Reba (Devore) Beanland.
She was a 1958 graduate of Cambridge Springs Joint High School and attended Orra Jean Beauty Academy. She was employed with numerous beauty salons in Erie and Meadville and eventually opened her own shop on Main Street in Cambridge Springs. She was later employed by Spectrum Control in Saegertown, Ogden Industries in Edinboro, and finally, had worked at the READ Program in Meadville. At the age of 18, Janet joined the Order of the Eastern Star, Cambridge Springs and currently attended Eastern Star, chapter 44, Meadville where she had held offices both locally and state-wide. As an active participant in the Cambridge Springs Historical Society, Janet often hosted history night by presenting a wealth of historical information pertaining to the Cambridge Springs area.
Janet, always willing to offer a helping hand, was a social and caring person who had many friends. Her passions included church, music and having lunch with friends. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Cambridge Springs, where she had taught children in Sunday school and was the choir director for many years. She had played flute in the Cambridge Springs Community Orchestra and sang with the Justified by Faith choir under the leadership of Nancy Jo Ralph.
Survivors include her sister, Patricia Beanland Porter of Saegertown; nephew, Travis Porter (Staci) of Cambridge Springs; nephew, Justin Porter, of Cambridge Springs; great-nephews, Wesley and Mason Porter, of Cambridge Springs; great-niece, Paige Porter, of Cambridge Springs; dear friend, Nancy Brown and her family of Cambridge Springs; and several cousins.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Van Matre Funeral Home, Cambridge Springs with interment in Cambridge Cemetery to follow. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Cambridge Springs Historical Society. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
