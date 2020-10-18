Janet Witkowski, age 87, of Erie, passed away peacefully at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center with her family by her side. She was born in Erie on May 20, 1933 to the late Sigmund and Florence (Long) Flak.
Janet enjoyed sewing, crafts, camping, reading, taking vacations with her family, cruises, and traveling with her children.
In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Witkowski, and her son, Thomas Witkowski.
Janet is survived by her sons, Stanley Dennis Witkowski (Maureen) and Richard Witkowski (Barbara), both of Erie, daughters Kathleen Durham (William) of New Harbor, Maine and Barbara Witkowski of Spokane, Wash., grandchildren John, Joseph, Kathryn, Andrew, and Adam, great-grandchildren Henrik, Felix, Macklin, and Raena, sister Virginia Erickson (Ralph) of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.
Following all current Covid-19 guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St. Erie at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends may also attend virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299
Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
