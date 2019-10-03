Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salvation Army
1022 Liberty Street
Erie, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Salvation Army
1022 Liberty Street
Erie, PA
Janice A. Carey


1934 - 2019
Janice A. Carey Obituary
Janice A. Carey, age 84, of Summit Township, was promoted to glory on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born in Erie, on October 30, 1934, daughter of the late Wilbur (Eva) Englestad and Gertrude (Raymond) McAllister.

Janice and her husband, Marvin, worked side by side on a dairy farm in Sherman, N.Y. for many years. She was then the office manager with Seneca Mineral until her retirement. Janice loved being a homemaker and was very proud of the family that she and her husband loved together. She was a soldier with the Salvation Army and comes from a long line of family that did ministry work.

Janice is survived by five children, Paul Carey (Lydia), Dan Carey (Cindy), Cindy Vega (Mike), Bernie Blankenship (Dave), and Sandy Rose (Alan); one brother, Bill Englestad; three sisters, LaReeve Glover, her twin, Major Bernice Howell, and Maxine Cook (Earl); one half-brother, John Englestad; 14 grandchildren, Bill (Misty), Jim (Stacie), Paula, Dylan (Jessica), and Allison Carey, Matt (Nicole) Allison, Nick (Adriene), Keri, and Derick Nothum, Tim Schetter, Melanie (Dwayne) Reese, Amber (Kevin) Lyons, and Alicia and Amy Rose; 22 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Carey; and one half-brother, Eric Englestad.

Friends will be received at the Salvation Army, 1022 Liberty Street, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m., conducted by Major Collin DeVault. Interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1022 Liberty Street, Erie, PA 16502. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019
