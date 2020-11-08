Mrs. Epps was a big part of my life for over 30 years . She was like 2nd Mother to me and was always there for me with advice , love and kindness.



I will miss her smile and her laughter. She will be greatly missed by me and my family. She meant a Great deal to us all.



My Condolences to Shunreckia, Mr. Nathaniel Epps, Hassan, Nate and the rest of the family.



God Bless You All.

Love,

Portia Vaughn



Portia Vaughn