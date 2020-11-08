Janice A. Epps, 81, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on Saturday, November 25, 1939 in Erie, Pa., to the late Glen and Hattie B Allen-Harris, Sr.
Janice was a graduate of Academy High School and a member of the Nation of Islam/ MGT, Mosque #11 Boston, Mass.
She worked as an assembly worker at General Telephone and Electronics, Learners women's Clothing Store. As a nurse aid she worked at Ridgeway, Lutheran and Sarah Reed Senior Living Nursing Homes.
On March 17, 1962 she married the love of her life of 58 years, Nathaniel Epps this union was blessed with three children.
In Janice spare time she loved to travel, listen to music, cooking for her family and friends and she had a passion for plants and reading.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister – Jo-Anne Crawford-Grayson; four brothers – Glen, Jr., Eugene, Karl and Kenneth Harris.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband – Nathaniel Epps, one daughter – Shunreckia A. Epps; two sons – Nate S (Rose). and W. Hassan Epps; two sisters – Marlene Harris-Williams and Wilma C. Harris; six grandchildren – Tevin, Tia, Justin, Trevor, Nicholas and Aaliyah Epps; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., where a life celebration will follow. Interment will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, PA 16504.
