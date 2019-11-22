|
Janice Ann McMahon left this earthly home and went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019.
Janice was born on January 22, 1966 in Erie, the daughter of Edna (King) Turner and the late John Turner.
She attended Academy High school, graduating in 1984. She attended Edinboro University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1988. While working toward her degree, she gained employment at Hamot Hospital where she worked for 31 years. She began her nursing career on 5 South, a cardiac step down unit until she left to work in the operating room. Jan loved being a nurse and was very proud of the work she did. She was a dedicated member of the Heart and Thoracic Surgery Team for many years where she made some very close friendships. She loved her OR family.
Jan was an avid runner and loved working out in the gym. She also loved her Steelers, but the greatest of her loves were her two children, Taylor and Aaron, and her beloved dog Lucy. She dedicated her life to them and they were her greatest accomplishments. Her undying love for her children is what kept her grounded. She had a beautiful and loving spirit.
Janice was a bright woman who had much to give to the world and her giving heart showed through her actions and deeds. She was a leader and always stood up for what she believed in.
From Taylor: "My mom is my role model. I am honored to have had her in my life and she has greatly impacted me with the career I chose. I will love and think about you every day and try to honor you by serving others as a nurse. She was everything a mother could have been and more to me. Thank you for loving us mom".
From Aaron: "I loved my mom with all my heart. She was an amazing person and she was my best friend. She always thought of us before herself which makes her an amazing woman. She and I were both night owls and we had a special relationship. I love you mom."
She was preceded in death by her father, John Turner.
Survivors include her mother, Edna (King) Turner; former husband, Patrick McMahon of Erie; her two children, Taylor and Aaron both of Erie; two brothers, Michael Turner and his companion, Cheryl Burmett of El Paso, Texas and Timothy Turner of Boston, Mass., along with two sisters, Carolyn Turner of Erie and Jan's twin sister, Jackie Magyar and her husband John of Gilbert, Ariz. She was the aunt of Mya Magyar, Alice and Rebecca Turner, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UPMC Hamot Health Foundation or the ANNA Shelter.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2019