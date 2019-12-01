|
|
Janice Ann Wilkinson Lindsey, age 81, of North East, died unexpectedly on Thursday November 28, 2019 at Twinbrook Health Care. She was born on January 21, 1938 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Norman Hartley Wilkinson and Beatrice Mae (Whitney) Wilkinson.
Jan graduated Wattsburg High School and was formerly employed as a retail clerk. She was a member of the Hornby School Restoration Society. Jan enjoyed crafts, knitting, sunsets on the beach, and traveling the United States and the Cayman Islands.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter (Bud) Lindsey; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Utegg and Burton Kimball.
Jan is survived by her children, Ronald Lindsey, Kathleen Jess (Paul), and Beatrice Frausto; sisters, Norma Youngs (David), Ruby Kimball, and Sharon Utegg; four grandsons; two great-grandsons; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Pastor Robert Klecan. Private interment Lowville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 43 South Lake Street, North East, PA 16428 or the Hornby School Museum, 10000 Station Road, North East, PA 16428.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019