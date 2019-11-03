|
|
Janice E. Hill Scott, 67, formerly of Shenley Dr., died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 19, 1952, in Erie, daughter of the late Sterling E. and Virginia Sutherland Hill.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she graduated from Perry Elementary and Strong Vincent High School and attended Robert Morris Business College. Janice was a secretary for Anson Manufacturing for several years and also for Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority for several years. She belonged to First Alliance Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include two sons, Jeremy F. Scott and wife Kara and Jared S. Scott and wife Bethany Bielak Scott; a brother, Larry Hill and wife Marsha; and three granddaughters, Jovie, Jancy and Jayda Scott, all of Erie. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Sundial Section, at the convenience of the family with Pastor Ben DiStefano, of McLane Church, officiating. Memorials may be made to the National MS Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.
The cremains of Janice's mother, Virginia Sutherland Hill, who died February 24, 2011, will be laid to rest along with Janice's cremains during the graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the physicians, nurses and staff at Walnut Creek for the quality care they provided Janice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019