1/
Janice Elaine Mann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Elaine Mann, 72, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born to Beatrice Culver Eggleston and Harold Eggleston, in Erie, Pennsylvania, on May 15, 1948.

Janice was a Registered Nurse and a people person. She loved animals and even collected elephants.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Mann, of Beaumont; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and brother, Mark Eggleston.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation arrangements were held through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, Texas 77024 or The Human Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broussard's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved