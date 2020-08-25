Janice Elaine Mann, 72, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born to Beatrice Culver Eggleston and Harold Eggleston, in Erie, Pennsylvania, on May 15, 1948.
Janice was a Registered Nurse and a people person. She loved animals and even collected elephants.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Mann, of Beaumont; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and brother, Mark Eggleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation arrangements were held through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, Texas 77024 or The Human Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705.
