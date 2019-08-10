Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Moskel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Elinor Moskel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Elinor Moskel Obituary
Janice Elinor Moskel, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Janice was born in Erie to the late Stanley and Elinor (Flowers) Kwiatkowski.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Joseph Moskel.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Michelle (Douglas Russell) Moskel of Erie and Joann (Angel) Santana or Norfolk, Va. Three sisters Jeanette Bisbee, Pauline Ramos, and Chrylene( Paul) Lindsey, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, and long time family friends. Janice always enjoyed playing bingo and cards.

Family will receive friends at the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday August 11th between 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Monday August the 12th at 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Janice's name to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, 16506 or the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15224.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now