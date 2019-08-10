|
|
Janice Elinor Moskel, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Janice was born in Erie to the late Stanley and Elinor (Flowers) Kwiatkowski.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Joseph Moskel.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Michelle (Douglas Russell) Moskel of Erie and Joann (Angel) Santana or Norfolk, Va. Three sisters Jeanette Bisbee, Pauline Ramos, and Chrylene( Paul) Lindsey, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, and long time family friends. Janice always enjoyed playing bingo and cards.
Family will receive friends at the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday August 11th between 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Monday August the 12th at 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Janice's name to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, 16506 or the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15224.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 10, 2019