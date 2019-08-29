|
Janice "Jan" Wilson Schaller, age 65, of Wesleyville, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Oil City, on September 10, 1953, daughter of the late James and Eleanor Luse Wilson.
Jan was a 1971 graduate of McDowell High School. She was formerly employed as a field director by Youth for Understanding, an International Youth Exchange Program. For over 25 years, she and her husband hosted many students. Jan had worked at Kendall Auto, and instructed knitting and baking at Jo-Ann Fabrics. She was a substitute teacher at Iroquois and Harbor Creek High Schools. Jan was an American Red Cross volunteer and had also coached soccer. She was an officer with Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild, and enjoyed making blankets for the Linus Project. Her other hobbies included bowling, boating, knitting and travelling. Jan was a past committee chair of Boy Scouts Troop 17, and previously was active with the Girl Scouts.
Jan is survived by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" D. Schaller, whom she married on June 1, 1979; one son, Mark D. Schaller of Erie; one brother, Thomas L. Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard J. Wilson.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4, and from 6 until the time of the Funeral Service at 8 p.m. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to French Creek Council, Boy Scouts of America, 1815 Robison Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019