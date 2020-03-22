Home

Janice L. Schaffer Bishop

Janice L. Schaffer Bishop Obituary
Janice L. Schaffer Bishop, age 74, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born on August 7, 1945, in Ellwood City, Pa., daughter of the late Julia Ann Vestrocy Schaffer and the late Frank Peter Schaffer.

Janice graduated from Riverside High School and was a stay at home mom. She was a loving, generous grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Bishop Sr. in 2005, a sister, Julia Ann Schaffer, a brother, Richard Schaffer, a granddaughter, Kelly Skarupski, and three great-grandchildren.

Janice is survived by five daughters, Cherie Bishop of Fairview, Laurie Bishop Witt (David), Julia Sweeney, and Denise Bishop, all of Erie, and Diane Hanes (Gary) of Wattsburg; a son, James A. Bishop, Jr. (Sherrie) of Union City, and three brothers, Frank Schaffer (Mary), David Schaffer (Sue) and Albert Schaffer, all of Ellwood City. She is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her dog, Honey and cat, Tigger.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, national guidelines have limited public gatherings, so funeral services will be private, with burial at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
