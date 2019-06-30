Home

Janice M. Biletz Donohue


1948 - 2019
Janice M. Biletz Donohue Obituary
Janice M. Biletz Donohue, 71, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born in Erie, on March 15, 1948, a daughter of the late John and Marie Ann Muirhead Biletz.

Janice graduated from Academy High School and volunteered at the library. She loved Barry Manilow, crocheting, watching wrestling and laughing at horror movies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James E. Donohue; and her grandson, Benjamin John Pytlarz.

Survivors include two daughters, Katherine Pytlarz and her husband, Henry Jr., and Janet Donohue and her significant other, Andrew Kroh, all of Erie; one granddaughter, Samantha Pytlarz; one sister, Delores Twohig and her husband, Tim, of Erie; her cats, Willow and Pepper; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019
