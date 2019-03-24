|
Janice Mitchell, 90, of E. Columbus Ave., Corry, Pa., died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Cambridge Corry.
She was born on March 29, 1928, in Jamestown, N.Y., to the late John August Anderson and Caroline Walls Anderson Rhodes.
She moved to Corry around 1934 with her family, where she attended Corry schools and graduated from Corry High School in 1946. Following her marriage, she stayed home to raise and care for her seven children. She later worked for a few years in North East, picking and tying grapes, and also for a short time at Troyer's Potato Farm.
Janice has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Corry since 1944, and had been very active in the Woman's Association in the past, serving as President for three years. She was also Circle Chairman and was in charge of the Rummage Sales for many years. Janice also belonged to the Mission Committee, was in charge of the four special offerings each year, and oversaw the attendance and collections for Sunday School and the Penny Hunger Fund. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, and loved to read mystery stories and do jigsaw puzzles. She also liked knitting, crocheting and cross-stitch. Janice especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, William Rhodes, Janice was preceded in death, on July 9, 2004, by her husband of over 55 years, Charles A. Mitchell; two sisters, Mildred Clough and Jean Long; a granddaughter, Stefanie Mitchell; and a grandson, Dustin Mitchell.
Janice is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Geer of Valparaiso, Ind., and Barbara Messenger of Titusville, Pa.; and five sons, Kenneth A. Mitchell and his wife MaryJean of Keystone Heights, Fla., Larry Mitchell and his wife Regina of Union City, Pa., Chuck Mitchell of Akron, Ohio, Dean Mitchell of Corry, Pa., and Dale Mitchell and his wife CJ of Butler, Pa.
She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the First Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Smith Street, Corry, Pa., on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and to attend the funeral service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan McEldowney will officiate.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Smith Street, Corry, PA 16407, or to the Corry Public Library, 117 W. Washington Street, Corry, PA 16407.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
