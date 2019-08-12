|
Janice Purdue-Dance, age 61, formerly of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Pittsburgh.
She was born in Pittsburgh, on September 1, 1957, a daughter of the late Leonard A. Purdue, Sr. and Dorothy Clinton Purdue.
Janice graduated from East High School in 1975, where she participated in track and field. She obtained her associate degree from Erie Business Center and a bachelor degree from Gannon University in 1993.
She had previously worked at Berkheimer Associate's in various capacities in the tax department.
Janice loved cooking, arts and crafts, sewing and was an amazing seamstress. In her younger years, she took ballet, even participating in the Nutcracker at the Warner Theater.
Janice is survived by her loving daughter, Jessica Dance of Los Angeles, California; and seven siblings: Leonard A. Purdue, Jr., Lorraine Hamilton, Beverly Harden, Sharon Purdue and Dorothy Jean Purdue, all of Erie, David Purdue (Starr) of Macon, Ga., and Carroll Hopkins of Glen Burnie, Md.; her former husband, Ted Dance of Arizona. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and god daughter, Camille.
Friends may call at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon with Rev. Harris.
Private burial at Lakeside Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under direction of Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St. Erie, PA 16502.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 12, 2019