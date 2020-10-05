1/1
Janina Wneta
1930 - 2020
Fondly known as Babcia or Ciocia Jasia to many, Janina Wneta was given her angel wings on the evening of Thursday, October 1, 2020. Jasia was born on May 15, 1930, in Bagny, Poland, to Romualda and Boleslaw Piekarski.

She and her husband, Czeslaw, immigrated to New Britain, Conn., in the mid seventies.

Babcia's devotion to God and family is a legacy that will live on for generations. So many will carry with them the memories of gathering in her home to eat and celebrate just being together. Her love of feeding everyone reached countless people, probably numbering in the thousands. So many enjoyed her famous pierogi, chruscziki, and cream puffs, to name a few of the delights. Her family always joked that if the world was ending, the place to be was Babcia's house; one would never go hungry. Everything she did was for her family, near and far. We are all her pride and joy. Babcia will be watching over and praying for us eternally.

She is survived by daughters Irene Wantusiak (Rob Ventura) and Anna (Slawek) Zielinski, and grandkids Ela (Rob) Rosenberg and David (Molly) Zielinski and Derek (Brittany) Zielinski. Her brightest smiles were her great-grandkids Grace, Gabby, Oliver, Sam, and Leo.

Babcia was preceded in death by her beloveds—parents Romualda and Boleslaw, husband Czesiu, daughter Grazyna, sister Leokadia, and brothers Stanislaw, Antoni, Waclaw, and Franciszek.

Surviving is her cherished sister Ania, whose countless phone calls and smiles meant the world to Babcia.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral mass on Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 W. 26th St., Erie, at 10:00 a.m. All COVID-19 procedures will apply regarding face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
or

