Jared C. Jacobsen, 70, of Chautauqua, N.Y. and San Diego, Calif., and formerly of Girard, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, near Geneva, Ohio, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on March 18, 1949, in New Castle, Pa., a son of the late Janes C. and Alice (Grimes) Jacobsen.
Jared graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1967. He earned a bachelor of music degree with honors from Westminster College and later a master of music degree from the University of Arizona.
Jared had been the longtime organist at the Chautauqua Institute and director of music for the First Lutheran Church in San Diego for many years. He was a member of the performing arts faculty of the Bishop School, in La Jolla, Calif. and toured extensively as a pianist, organist and choral clinician in the United States, Mexico, Great Britain, Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jan C. (Jacobsen) Shaver and a brother, Joel E. Jacobsen.
His nephew, Joshua Eric Jacobsen, of Erie, survives him.
Local services will be held privately by his family.
Inurnment will be in the Chautauqua Chapel of the Good Shepherd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chautauqua Institute, 1 Ames Ave., Chautauqua, NY 14722
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019