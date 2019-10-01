|
Jarod S. Mitchell, 29, of Lake City, and formerly of Albion, died Friday, September 27, 2019, following a motor vehicle accident.
He was born November 8, 1989, in Erie, a son of Carrie (Thompson) Herman and Roger "Perry" Mitchell.
Jarod attended Northwestern High School. Following high school, he worked for Greenscape Landscaping in Girard. He Studied Computer Science at Erie Institute of Technology and lived for a time in Dillon, S.C., where he was employed by Terminex, as a licensed applicator. He also worked as a Chimney Sweep in Conneautville and recently worked for John Puline at Uncle John's Cabin's in Lake City.
Jarod was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed music, playing his acoustic guitar to classic rock tunes. He also enjoyed hunting fishing and collecting rocks.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which in addition to his parents, include his wife, Elizabeth V. (Huston) Mitchell; a son, Abel Michael Perry Mitchell; stepfather, Scot Herman; stepmother, Kammy Mitchell; his maternal grandfather, Leonard Thompson; paternal grandmother, JoAnn Lynn (Dennis); grandmother, Patricia Herman; three sisters, Alyssa M. Mitchell, Allison R. Mitchell and Ashley P. Mitchell; seven brothers, Justin P. Mitchell, Jordan E. Mitchell, Jace R. Mitchell, Mark T. Herman, James A. Herman, Jason T. Herman, and Geoffery A. Herman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call on Wednesday at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to the time of a Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jarod Mitchell Memorial Fund, in care of Edder Funeral Home Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 1, 2019