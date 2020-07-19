Jason J. Carolus, 41, of Edinboro, passed away with a fighting spirit at his residence on Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born in Erie on September 28, 1978, a son of Mitchell Carolus (Maureen) and Patricia Jean Young Carolus Farris (A.J.).
Jason graduated from Fortis Institute and originally worked at the Pufferbelly Restaurant. Most recently, he worked at Safelight AutoGlass. He was a member of Grace Church and enjoyed collecting things and photography. He was an eclectic person who was very artistic and had a wealth of trivial knowledge.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jean and Harry Young; his paternal grandparents, Donald and Rose Marie Carolus; and his stepfather, Robert Knight, Jr.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his life partner, Rachel Wagner Carolus; one daughter, Kaila Carolus (Christian Myers) of Danville, Va.; two sons, Kaden Carolus (Tyler Minski) of Erie and Corey Carolus of Edinboro; two stepdaughters, Tori Gerbik and Emma Craig, both of Erie; one stepson, Maxwell Gerbik of Erie; one brother, Adam Carolus (Stephanie King) of Erie; two sisters, Holly Wilkinson (Eric) of Erie and Almynd Knight (Hector Burgos) of McKean; seven nieces and nephews, Zoe, Ainsley, and Brody Carolus, Eric Wilkinson, Jr., Aaliyah and Justin Burgos, and Lauryn Roberts; as well as many dear friends.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McLane Cemetery (Old State Road, Edinboro).
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Lodge
, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, OH, 44106.
