Jason Lee Mook
1981 - 2020
Jason Lee Mook, 39, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with drug addiction. He was born on January 7, 1981 in Erie, Pa., the son of Colleen (McClelland) Sadler of North East.

Jason was employed at Cost Effective Coatings, TA Truck Stop, and Bay Valley Foods. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed movies and music.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Beryl McClelland; a step-father, Phil Vilella; and a step-brother, Greg Sadler.

He is survived by his mother; siblings, Christopher Mook (Melissa) of Twinsburg, Ohio, Shannon Sharpe (Matt) of Union City, and Arianna Freeman of North East; children, Alexis, Quinton, Jocalyn, Makenzie, Elijah, and Dominic Mook; a step-father, Gary Sadler; step-brother, Ryan Sadler; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with full Covid-19 safety measures being observed. Visitation will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Behavioral Health, 1330 W 26th St., Erie, PA 16508. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
