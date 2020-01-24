|
|
Jason M. Surrena, age 38, of Summit Township, died unexpectedly, at home, of natural causes, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Erie, on April 15, 1981, he is a son of Chauncey Glenn Surrena and Coleen Mary Radaker Surrena, also of Summit Township, Waterford.
Other family members include his siblings: Gregg Surrena, Lora Bell, and Lisa Dylewski (Bill); his nieces and nephews: Brent (Lorraine), Cora (Benjamin), Gabe, Camrin, Dakota, Mara, and Jaelee; and his paternal grandmother, Kathryn Sornberger.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Surrena; a sister, Lynell Surrena; and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Pauline Radaker.
Anyone who knew Jason, knew that he loved his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his mother and father who always loved him and who were so very proud of him.
Jay loved the New York Giants and was an avid Lebron James fan. His hobbies were muscle cars and sports cars, fishing, ice fishing, and hunting. Jason loved traveling to the Outer Banks and enjoyed having "American Pie" while vacationing there. Camping at Darien Lake and Pymatuning were also "dominant" vacation spots for him. He loved dogs and all animals.
Jason's family will attend private services at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
