Beloved Son, Brother, and Friend
Jason P. Adler, age 47, of Erie, died unexpectedly, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Sharon, Pa., on March 30, 1973, he was a son of Carol (Perschka) Brown, of Waterford.
Jason was a cabinet maker and worked for the family business, Bay City Millwork, and more recently for Hershey Cabinet and Millworks, in Waterford. His overwhelming charisma and infectious smile could light up the darkest room. He loved all his family and friends; to be his friend meant that you were family. He was a talented artist and loved music.
He was preceded in death by his best friend of 11 years, Leonard Paul Killson.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Carol Brown, husband Vincen, of Waterford; two sisters, Carla Elliott, husband David, and Christi Horvath, both of Erie; a brother, Carl "Boomer" Adler, wife Linda, of Erie; nieces and nephews, Eric Toflinski, Caitlyn Adler, Gabby Horvath, Jimmy Horvath, Jr., and Grace Horvath; a great nephew, Tristin Toflinski; and his dad, Kenneth Straub, Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services for Jason were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020