Jason (Jay) Samuel Wells, age 90, of Harborcreek, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, peacefully in his home. He was born June 1, 1928, in DuBois Pa., the son of the late John and Mintie Wells.
After graduation from DuBois High School, Jason enlisted in the Marines and served as an aviation mechanic during WW II. He worked for General Electric for 40 years as a machinist and an inspector. He and his wife spent their retirement years traveling around the country in their motor home and also traveled many times throughout Europe. He was an avid antique collector and regularly displayed antiques in shows throughout the eastern states. Jason was also a gifted woodworker, refinishing furniture and building furniture of his own design.
Jason is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mitzi (Watral) Wells; daughters, Marilyn Buchwald (Edward), Patricia Muehl (Larry) and Melody Castellani (Mark Tamer); brother, Bernard Wells (Shirley); grandchildren, Ben Buchwald, Caitlin Buchwald, Julianna Buchwald, Jeff Muehl (Theresa), James Muehl (Monica); great-grandchildren, Julia, Jonathan, Timothy and Marisa Muehl; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and an infant daughter.
In keeping with Jason's wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held later this summer.
The Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2019