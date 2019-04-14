Home

Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
St. George Church
5145 Peach St.
Jason Todd Weise Obituary
Jason Todd Weise, of Baltimore, Md., passed away on March 23, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born on March 30, 1973, in Erie, Pa.

Jason is survived by his wife of 15 years Kristy Liddic Weise, his parents Leonard and Elizabeth Weise of Erie, Pa., his brother Kevin (Sherri) Weise of Mason, Mich., and his sister-in-law Karen (Larry) Hogg of Apalachin, N.Y.

Jason graduated from McDowell High School in Erie, Pa., and received a Doctorate of Pharmacy from Campbell University, Buies Creek, N.C. He was an advocate in narcotics diversion and abuse, an advocate for patients of medical cannabis, and founder of JW Cannabis Consulting.

A Memorial Mass will take place on April 16th at 4:30 p.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
