Javon T. Martin
1983 - 2020
Javon T. Martin, age 37, of Erie, left his world on wings of angels and is now resting with the Lord. Javon struggled in this world and found his wings on June 19, 2020, his born day, June 19, 1983.

He joins his parents in peace, Pamela Martin and John Crosby, Jr.

Javon was extremely intelligent and had a love of math just like his father. He was a warm young man and loved being a father and spending quality time with his children. His favorite past time was video games. Javon was a tutor and loved making a difference. His genuine smile made you smile. We loved him dearly and will truly miss him.

He is survived by three daughters: Payton Stewart, Zaniyaha Martin and Amariana Rosado; a son Javon Martin, Jr.; sister Sara Crosby; brother Capt. John C. (Lisa) Crosby, Jr. of the U.S. Army; his aunt Thelma Whren, who raised him from the age of two; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, June 26th at 12 noon at Lakeside Cemetery, 1718 E. Lake Rd., Erie.

Arrangements are by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Downtown, 602 W. 10th St. Send condolences at Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
