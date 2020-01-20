|
|
Jay A. Fell, age 76, of Erie passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on March 8, 1943, a son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Roscover) Mages.
Jay served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War. He retired from Pacific Scientific, in Phoenix, Ariz. where he worked in the warehouse. Jay enjoyed classic cars and had been the proud owner of a '56 Chevy delivery sedan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Laura Drabic.
Jay is survived by his sister, Marilyn Allessie of Erie, his nephews, Peter Allessie, wife Jennifer of Erie, Anthony Allessie, wife Amy of Richmond, Va., a cousin, Peter Lawson, wife Judy of Sequim, Wash., and several great nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
A service will be held there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Harry Johns, III. Burial with full military honors will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Pennsylvania Soldiers & Sailors Home to be used for their Activities Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 20, 2020