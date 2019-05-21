|
|
Dr. Jay Jenkins, age 83, of Erie, died on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Forestview. He was born on October 2, 1935 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Alexander and Helen Kaufman Jenkins.
Jay graduated from Academy High School in 1957 and Washington and Jefferson College in 1961 where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He met his wife Peggy at her cousin's wedding, who was one of his fraternity brothers. They married in July 1960. He went on to graduate from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in 1961. He completed his internship in 1962, his residency in 1966 and fellowship in 1967 from the University of Pittsburgh Hospital. He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1962-1964 at the Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif.
Dr. Jenkins was board certified in Internal Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology. He moved back to Erie in 1967 to raise his three children because he felt Erie was a great place to raise a family. He joined Radiation Associates and served on the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, the VA Hospital of Erie, and Hamot where he was the Chairman of the Department of Medicine. He helped so many people when he co-founded the Regional Cancer Center where he saw patients there for over 20 years.
He was a Governor to the American College of Physicians for Western Pennsylvania, on the board of trustees at Washington and Jefferson College, Hamot Hospital, and the Regional Cancer Center Foundation. He was a member of the Kahkwa Club, Lake Shore Country Club, Aviation Club, and the Erie Maennerchor Club. He served as a board member and golf chairman at the Kahkwa Club.
Jay loved LIFE. He was a caring and determined person. "Dr. J" as most of his kid's friends referred to him as, had three passions in life. First, he just loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Second, Jay enjoyed playing golf with his friends and lastly, he got great pleasure from taking care of his patients and practicing medicine.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Robson Jenkins and three children: Scott Jenkins of Erie, Michael (Jennifer) Jenkins of Erie, and Wendy (Tony) LaCerva of Cleveland. He is further survived by five grandchildren: Daniel, Nicholas, and Matthew LaCerva and Mei and Jacob Jenkins; his brother Dr. James (Pam) Jenkins of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on the family at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 4p.m. until 7p.m. and are invited to services at the funeral home on Friday May 24th at 11a.m. with Rev. Keith Sundberg presiding. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 244 Erie Central Mall, Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may be sent at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2019