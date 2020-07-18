1/
Jay M. Bacon
Jay M. Bacon, 73, of Freeport, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born June 11, 1947, in Union City, Pa., son of the late Clark "Art" Bacon and Cathleen Byron.

He worked on the shrimp boats most of his life. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved to come to Pennsylvania for deer season and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha "Marty" in 2017, his daughter Danna Denise "Squeak" in 1977, brothers Ralph in 1948, Clark Jr. in 1978, Craig in 1987, and Cevin in 1994.

He is survived by his mother Margie Bacon of Union City, Pa., two sons Jay Jr. (Angela) of San Marcos, Texas and Robert (Alejandra) of Freeport, Texas 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, three sisters Marjorie "Sissy" (Richard Beach) of Pleasantville, Pa., Cathleen "Cathi" of Union City, Pa. and Melinda (George) of Brookfield, Ohio, three brothers Randy (Sheila) of Olean, N.Y., Scott (Cindy) of Union City, Pa., and Brian (Sarah) of Lafayette, Ind., and many nieces and nephews.

Until we meet again, Rest in Peace my son – I love you – I'll be holding you in my heart. – Mom

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
