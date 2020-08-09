1/1
Jay Minnick
Jay Minnick, age 58, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence.

Jay was an ordinary man with an extraordinary gift, sharing God's love. He had no enemies and got along with everyone, telemarketers included. He lived his life using 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 as a motto. He was a meek, kind man and a gentle spirit. God took him to be with him on July 14, 2020 after a long struggle with bi-polar disorder and acute kidney failure.

He is surpassed by his daughter, Kara, his wife Roxanne and his mother Phyllis.

He is remembered by all who knew him, by his kindness.

Services were held at the convenience of the family by Burton Quinn Scott Crematory & Funeral Services Inc. Downtown, 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

