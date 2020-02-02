|
|
Jay N. Hollenbeck, age 88, of Erie, passed away at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, "No Joke," on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Erie, on April 7, 1931, son of the late Nellis and Adah Hollenbeck.
Jay was a graduate of Wesleyville High School. He worked in the family business for 25 years and then was the Maintenance Supervisor at Twinbrook Healthcare for 18 years. Jay served in the National Guard Tank Co. for eight years and was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. He will be remembered and missed for his witty humor.
Jay is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Hollenbeck; two daughters, Brenda Byers (Chuck) and Gretchan Bellavia (Tony); eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Messiah Lutheran Church on Monday at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020