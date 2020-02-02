Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Hollenbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay N. Hollenbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay N. Hollenbeck Obituary
Jay N. Hollenbeck, age 88, of Erie, passed away at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, "No Joke," on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Erie, on April 7, 1931, son of the late Nellis and Adah Hollenbeck.

Jay was a graduate of Wesleyville High School. He worked in the family business for 25 years and then was the Maintenance Supervisor at Twinbrook Healthcare for 18 years. Jay served in the National Guard Tank Co. for eight years and was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. He will be remembered and missed for his witty humor.

Jay is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Hollenbeck; two daughters, Brenda Byers (Chuck) and Gretchan Bellavia (Tony); eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Messiah Lutheran Church on Monday at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -