Jay R. Ireland, 32, of Erie, went to rest in the hands of our Lord and Savior on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Mr. Ireland was proprietor of a new local business, while pursuing his real passion in barbering.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arlene and FA Ireland and Richard H. Hime, and uncles, Jerry Ireland and Martin Lepkowski Sr.
He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey Ireland, Laurie Edwards and James and Richelle Volgstadt, his son, Jaden James Ireland, brother, Joshua Ireland and sister, Amanda Shearer. Jay is further survived by his grandmother, Phyllis Hime and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a friend, Katelynn Morgan and sons.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burton Funeral Home, in the care of the family, 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020