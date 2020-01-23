Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Ireland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay R. Ireland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay R. Ireland Obituary
Jay R. Ireland, 32, of Erie, went to rest in the hands of our Lord and Savior on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Mr. Ireland was proprietor of a new local business, while pursuing his real passion in barbering.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arlene and FA Ireland and Richard H. Hime, and uncles, Jerry Ireland and Martin Lepkowski Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey Ireland, Laurie Edwards and James and Richelle Volgstadt, his son, Jaden James Ireland, brother, Joshua Ireland and sister, Amanda Shearer. Jay is further survived by his grandmother, Phyllis Hime and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a friend, Katelynn Morgan and sons.

Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burton Funeral Home, in the care of the family, 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -