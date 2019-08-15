|
Jaydan Anthony Augustyniak, 9 months old, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on August 11, 2019.
He was born on November 14, 2018, a happy, playful boy.
Jaydan was just learning to walk and was a chunky baby who loved to eat. He loved his Godmother, Elaine Harris, his Godsister, Ryianna Stepp, Godbrothers, Ja'Mar Mathis, Tara'Vaughn Stepp and La'Torion Knight. Jaydan loved playing with his toy ball, and crawling around the house with his siblings.
He is survived by his maternal family: mother, Shevona Overton and her fiancé, Yoniel Rivera, grandmother, Shebby Overton, great-grandmothers, Elsie Overton and Shequel Overton, two nieces, Na'Zhya Green and Shemai Green and a nephew, Shemad Green. He is further survived by aunts and uncles, Theresa, Jayanna, Tamon and Kevin, many cousins, and his Godmother, Tiajah Jones.
Jaydan is survived by a grandfather, Daniel Rivera, grandmother, Yonaly Rivera, Amarilys Rivera, and Daniel Rivera, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Dixon, great-grandfather, David Jones, great-grandmothers, Genevieve Charity and Ernestine Jones, and great-great-great-grandma, Dora Wright.
His biological father is Brenden Augustyniak.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon, at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie, PA 16507, with Pastor Higginbottom presiding. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the care of the family, to Burton Funeral Home.
