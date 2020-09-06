1/1
Jayden Davon Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jayden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jayden Davon Brooks, infant son of Chasidy S. Brooks and Jeremiah Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother and step grandfather, Julie and John Ecker; maternal grandfather, Michael Brooks; and paternal grandmother, Lucinda Mitchell, all of Erie. Further surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services are private at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2401 Myrtle Street, Erie.

Memorials may be made to Emma's Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved