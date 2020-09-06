Jayden Davon Brooks, infant son of Chasidy S. Brooks and Jeremiah Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother and step grandfather, Julie and John Ecker; maternal grandfather, Michael Brooks; and paternal grandmother, Lucinda Mitchell, all of Erie. Further surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are private at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2401 Myrtle Street, Erie.
Memorials may be made to Emma's Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.
