Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Jean A. (Yarrington) Franks


1924 - 2019
Jean A. (Yarrington) Franks Obituary
Jean A. (Yarrington) Franks, 95, of Girard, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born in West Girard, Pa., on June 22, 1924, a daughter of Lloyd and Myrtle (Vorse) Yarrington.

Jean graduated from Fairview High School in 1942. Following high school, she worked at Talon Mfg. in Erie, also Fairview Evergreen, and Farmer's Tavern in Franklin Township as a cook. She was a homemaker for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bernard J. Franks; a son, Bernard G. Franks; sisters, Maxine Yarrington, Lois Wilson, and Betty Getz; and brothers, David Yarrington, Gordan Yarrington and Bruce Yarrington.

She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her son, Jack W. Franks; daughters, Linda (Larry) Platz, Patty J. Tirak, and Audrey Sargent; brother, Eddie Yarrington; a daughter-in-law, Linda Franks; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

According to Jean's wishes, there will be no calling hours observed.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc., Girard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2019
