Jean C. MarLett Cardman, age 88, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. She was born in Warren, Pa., on February 14, 1932, the daughter of the late, Mason M. MarLett and Lucille I. Collins Hepler.
Jean was a 1950 graduate of Warren High School, and upon graduation, she married her husband Joseph C. Cardman, Jr.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she volunteered much of her time. She was also a den mother for the Cub Scouts.
Jean was a wonderful caretaker for her mother, father, and her younger brother, David Hepler, who suffered from MS. She loved her family dearly and often took in older adolescents who needed a home. She also enjoyed gardening, decorating, sewing, and caring for all her grandkids, and she was an excellent cook.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph C. Cardman, Jr., her stepfather Robert Hepler, two brothers Frank M. MarLett, David R. Hepler, one sister Shirley Hepler, and a brother and sister-in-law James and Sue Ellen Cardman.
She is survived by her four children Marilyn J. Kloss (Joseph) of Millcreek, Charles M. Cardman (Kathleen) of Cambridge Springs, JoAnn C. Scott (Floyd) of Waterford, and Carolyn J. Munsch (Gerald) of Millcreek, eight grandchildren Kerry, Jenn, Laura, James, Joe, Chrissy, Mathew, and Ryan, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, one sister-in-law Karen Yount, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, visitation is private but friends are welcome to a Graveside Service at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
The family would like to express their thanks to the wonderful care, kindness, and support from the staff at Sarah A. Reed and Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Shriners Hospital, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020