Jean (Barr) Chimenti, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born in Clairton, Pa., on August 18, 1954, and daughter of the late Kenneth and Joan (Harvey) Barr.
Jean received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Edinboro University. She taught art in the Erie School District for more than 30 years. Jean also was an avid artist and art enthusiast. Her favorite medium was painting, but she had a soft spot for drawing. Many of Jean's pieces remain with family and friends to be cherished for years to come.
Jean was a dedicated mother and wife. She was a selfless caregiver who went above and beyond to support her family. She had a charismatic personality that could always make people around her laugh.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers Jim and Kevin Barr and a sister Sue Rowe.
Jean is survived by her husband William Chimenti, daughter Elaine Chimenti of Erie, son John Chimenti, wife Megan of Macedonia, Ohio, along with grandchildren, John, Anthony, and Samantha Chimenti.
Services and inurnment will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th, is assisting with arrangements.
